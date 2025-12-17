Return to Nature funeral home co-owners enter guilty pleas on state charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Jon and Carie Hallford, co-owners of the Return to Nature funeral home where nearly 200 were found decomposing bodies, entered guilty pleas on state charges.

The two entered plea agreements Tuesday, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office. Jon Hallford will receive a prison sentence between 30 to 50 years, and Carie's will be between 25 to 35 years.

The Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma on November 8 for the following charges:



abuse of a corpse

theft

money laundering

forgery

The court has scheduled a hearing in both cases for Monday at 1:30 p.m. to determine if the court will accept the guilty pleas. Jon Hallford is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6, and Carie's sentencing is set for April 24.

The Hallfords have also taken plea deals in their federal cases. Jon Hallford was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, a decision that he is appealing.

Carie Hallford will be sentenced in March.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

___

Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs Since September, 16 players in Colorado have won nearly $3 million in lottery prizes. The frenzy is on as Monday's Powerball has ballooned to $1.1 billion. Powerball ticket worth $500,000 sold in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.