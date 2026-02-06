Return to Nature funeral home co-owner sentenced to 40 years on state charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Jon Hallford, a co-owner of the Return to Nature funeral home where nearly 200 were found decomposing bodies, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on state charges.

Hallford and his wife, Carie, entered plea agreements on state charges in December, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Carie Hallford will be sentenced to between 25 to 35 years on state charges. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 24.

The Hallfords were arrested in Oklahoma on November 8, 2023 on the following charges:



abuse of a corpse

theft

money laundering

forgery

The Hallfords have also taken plea deals in their federal cases. Jon Hallford was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, a decision that he is appealing.

Carie Hallford will be sentenced on federal charges next month.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

___

____

