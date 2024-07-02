Return to Nature co-owners offered plea deal for state charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jon and Carie Hallford, the co-owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, have been offered a plea deal.

The Return to Nature Funeral home was the site where investigators say 191 bodies were found improperly stored along the side of Highway 115 in Penrose.

According to an email sent to victims from District Attorney Michael Allen's office, prosecutors have extended the plea deal to the Hallfords, if they plead guilty to the charge of abuse of a corpse, a Class 6 felony.

Below is the plea deal that has been offered to Jon Hallford:



Jon Hallford shall plead to 190 counts of abuse of a corpse

Jon Hallford will serve 20 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) concurrent to the federal sentencing

Below is the plea deal that has been offered to Carie Hallford:

Carie Hallford shall plead to 190 counts of abuse of a corpse

Carie Hallford will serve 15-20 in the DOC concurrent to federal sentencing

The offers will expire on October 4.

The Hallford's next state court hearing is scheduled for July 11 at 8:30 a.m.

According to victims, the district attorney's office is anticipating the Hallfords to enter not-guilty pleas, which will set in motion the preparation for a jury trial. The Hallfords could however accept the plea during this court hearing.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

