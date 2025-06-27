Return to Nature co-owner Jon Hallford expected to be sentenced in federal court

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The co-owner of a Colorado funeral home where nearly 190 decomposing bodies were found will soon learn the consequences of his federal charges.

Jon Hallford is expected to be sentenced in federal court Friday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspirarcy to commit wire fraud, with the remaining 14 counts to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors say he and his wife, Carie, collected more than $130,000 from families for services never provided. Jon could face up to 15 years in federal prison, though the judge could impose a longer sentence.

A federal trial date has been reset to September 8 for Carie.

The couple also pleaded guilty to 190 counts of abuse of a corpse in state court.

Jon is expected to be sentenced on the state level in August. A court date for Carie has not been set.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

