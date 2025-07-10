Return to Nature co-owner Jon Hallford appealing federal sentence

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Jon Hallford, one of the two people accused of storing over 190 decomposing bodies at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, is appealing his federal sentence.

This is according to court documents, filed by the United States District Court.

Hallford was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after accepting a plea deal on 15 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges in late June.

His wife, Carie, initially pleaded not guilty to these same charges, but decided to change her plea Tuesday.

The pair also pleaded guilty to nearly 200 state charges. Jon Hallford is expected to be in court in August.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

___

New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City Colorado Springs is rolling out a new parking and curb management plan aimed at improving meter usage and resources for drivers in Downtown and Old Colorado City. New changes coming to parking in Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.