Return to Nature co-owner Carie Hallford expected to change her federal plea

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman accused of storing more than 190 decomposing bodies in a funeral home near Penrose is expected to change her federal plea.

Federal court documents filed Monday show Carie Hallford's trial, which was initially set for September, was canceled.

Tuesday, documents show she requested a hearing to change her plea, which is now set for August 4.

Hallford initially pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her alleged mishandling of funds for services that were never provided.

Her husband, Jon, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison last month.

The co-owners also pleaded guilty to nearly 200 state charges. Jon Hallford is expected to be in court in August.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

