Report of indecent exposure incident under investigation at CSU Pueblo

PUEBLO — An alleged indecent exposure incident is under investigation at Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to a text message sent to students and staff Wednesday afternoon, the alleged incident happened near the General Classroom Building (GCB) and Hasan Outdoor Amphitheater.

You can read the text message below:

KOAA

News5 reached out to CSU Pueblo and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office regarding this incident. They both told us although the incident happened Tuesday, it wasn't reported until Wednesday.

Both agencies say they are investigating the incident and at this time, they are unable to provide any additional information.

