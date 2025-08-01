Repeat offender arrested earlier this week, guns and drugs found in his truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A repeat offender was arrested, and guns and drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The arrest happened Sunday when a FLOCK camera, which read license plates, notified police of a truck that is associated with 45-year-old Orvle Embry, a repeat offender.

The truck was at the Walmart on East Platte Avenue. Police say when Embry and a woman, whose name was not released, entered the Walmart, an officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the truck.

When they exited the store, Embry and the woman took off, but were later taken into the custody. Officers searched the truck and found the following:



eight hanguns

three rifles

439 fentanyl pills

62.4 grams of meth

5.5 grams of cocaine

more than $11,000

Embry has been booked into the Criminal Justice Center, according to police.

They say on Tuesday, detectives were made aware Embry requested illicit items be removed from his home in the 4100 block of Hidden Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Detectives completed a search warrant for his home and found 17 rifles and four pistols. Police say further charges for Embry are pending.

Previous Case

On April 9, Embry was taken into custody following an eluding investigation. Detectives searched his vehicle that day and found the following:



drug paraphernalia

hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines

five rifles

four pistols, two of which were stolen

more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl

14 grams of marijuana

.91 grams of LSD

4.47 grams of Rx

51.41 grams of heroin

58.44 grams of cocaine

411.89 grams of meth

$14,296

After searching his home, detectives found the following:



32.3 grams of meth

13.5 grams of fentanyl

five firearms

8.9 grams of cocaine

$2,266

Embry had been out on a $300,000 bond before his arrest on Sunday.

