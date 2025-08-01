Repeat offender arrested earlier this week, guns and drugs found in his truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A repeat offender was arrested, and guns and drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
The arrest happened Sunday when a FLOCK camera, which read license plates, notified police of a truck that is associated with 45-year-old Orvle Embry, a repeat offender.
The truck was at the Walmart on East Platte Avenue. Police say when Embry and a woman, whose name was not released, entered the Walmart, an officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the truck.
When they exited the store, Embry and the woman took off, but were later taken into the custody. Officers searched the truck and found the following:
- eight hanguns
- three rifles
- 439 fentanyl pills
- 62.4 grams of meth
- 5.5 grams of cocaine
- more than $11,000
Embry has been booked into the Criminal Justice Center, according to police.
They say on Tuesday, detectives were made aware Embry requested illicit items be removed from his home in the 4100 block of Hidden Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.
Detectives completed a search warrant for his home and found 17 rifles and four pistols. Police say further charges for Embry are pending.
Previous Case
On April 9, Embry was taken into custody following an eluding investigation. Detectives searched his vehicle that day and found the following:
- drug paraphernalia
- hundreds of rounds in loaded magazines
- five rifles
- four pistols, two of which were stolen
- more than 2,000 grams of fentanyl
- 14 grams of marijuana
- .91 grams of LSD
- 4.47 grams of Rx
- 51.41 grams of heroin
- 58.44 grams of cocaine
- 411.89 grams of meth
- $14,296
After searching his home, detectives found the following:
- 32.3 grams of meth
- 13.5 grams of fentanyl
- five firearms
- 8.9 grams of cocaine
- $2,266
Embry had been out on a $300,000 bond before his arrest on Sunday.
