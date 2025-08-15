Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Repeat offender arrested after he was stabbed while breaking into someone's home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A repeat offender has been arrested after he broke into a home and was stabbed by the homeowner, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Stratmoor Valley Mobile Home Park, which is located on Wooddale Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner reported an intruder, later identified as 37-year-old Gareth Webb, inside his home. They told the sheriff's office they asked Webb to leave, but he refused.

The sheriff's office says a fight broke out, and the homeowner stabbed Webb. The homeowner was not hurt during the incident, and Webb left the scene.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined Webb had run through two yards and damaged fences before collapsing in one of the yards.

Webb, who the sheriff's office says is a previously convicted felon, was taken to the hospital before being booked into the El Paso County Jail. He is facing the following charges:

  • First-degree trespassing
  • Second-degree burglary
  • Second-degree criminal trespassing
  • Harassment
  • Criminal mischief

