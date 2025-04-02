Repeat felon arrested in Manitou Springs with firearms, presumed fentanyl

MANITOU SPRINGS — A repeat felon was arrested last month after he was found in possession of several firearms and presumed fentanyl, according to the Manitou Springs Police Department.

The arrest happened on March 23 in the 1000 block of Manitou Avenue.

According to police, patrol deputies found a suspicious vehicle in the area. A man, later identified as Kohl Nicol, was inside the vehicle asleep.

Police say they discovered the following inside the vehicle:



several weapons

ammunition

presumed fentanyl

equipment commonly used for distributing drugs

Nicol was arrested for suspicion of various weapon and drug charges, as well as driving under the influence of drugs.

According to police, Nicol had two cases pending in the Fourth Judicial District. One case was for a controlled substance-distribute fentanyl charge, and the other was for several counts of the following:



controlled sub-possession

driving under restraint

drug paraphernalia-possession

