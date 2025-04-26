Pueblo woman's Tesla vehicle urinated on at the YMCA parking lot

PUEBLO. — Vandalism and destruction done to Teslas around the U.S. have been reported since CEO Elon Musk was put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency.

His government spending cuts and work with the Trump administration have caused the biggest sales drop in Tesla's history during the first quarter.

People are acting against Musk in southern Colorado. A News5 viewer reached out with her concerns over what happened to her Tesla on Thursday.

The viewer says she wants to stay anonymous because she is worried about the safety of her family.

"I was baffled. Did this really happen?" said the viewer.

She said her 18-year-old son drove her Tesla to the YMCA on Thursday.

"Kids noticed there's water, somebody spilled water," said the viewer.

What the woman's son found from a video recorded by her Tesla was not water. In the video, a truck pulled up to her car, then the passenger got out of the truck and urinated on her vehicle. The truck then drove away.

"The fact that my children had to endure... more than a vehicle itself. I was pretty upset about it," said the viewer.

News5 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department and asked them if this type of incident could be considered criminal behavior. Police say charges could vary depending on the details of the case.

"It's more about the safety. Just because we have a Tesla, it doesn't mean you can just have an act of violence," said the viewer.

