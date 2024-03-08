Pueblo West man sentenced after shooting a teenager riding an ATV last June

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo West man has been sentenced after he shot a teenager who was riding an ATV last June, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

They say the man, John Kosovich, has been sentenced to five years probation after he took a plea deal. Kosovich was charged with second-degree assault for the shooting.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said on June 18, 2023, the teenager was riding an ATV near Platteville Boulevard and Littleton Drive, north of Mt Shadow Baptist Church, when Kosovich shot them in the chest.

The sheriff's office says the teenager, whose name will not be released because of their age, is still recovering from the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.