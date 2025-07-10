Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house, but feel as if they are left with no immediate solutions.

"This is going to be bad. This is going to be the worst thing," said Katheryn Marquez.

Marquez says she has lived on Pine Street for years. She recently noticed people coming and going from the house several times. Another neighbor, Larry Grade, says he's seen people doing illegal drugs inside the house.

"Disgusting... Juveniles coming to the house breaking stuff... just not caring about other people's property," said Grade.

The Pueblo Police Department says that the city has it boarded up, but neighbors claim that trespassing has not stopped since.

"We didn't have this problem before. This neighborhood was a nice neighborhood," said Marquez.

News5 asked the Pueblo Police Department for a number of calls for service and citations. They say they have received 11 service calls over the past month.

Officers issued four citations for trespassing and arrested two people for unrelated warrants.

Police say the property has had three city code enforcement violations.

The City's code enforcement team stopped by the property on Wednesday and took photos of the house. The team plans to board up the house again and clean it, a process that could take some time.

"I'm happy with it," said Grade. "At the same time, I know they will mess it up again and destroy it."

If you’ve seen or experienced a similar situation, News5's Peter Choi wants to hear from you. Email him at peter.choi@koaa.com.

