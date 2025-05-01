Pueblo Police seeking help locating vehicle tied to shooting involving police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle that was carjacked and is tied to a shooting involving police.

Pueblo Police Department

Police say they are looking for a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate EFV-Y54.

According to police, the Tahoe is white with black rims and has the following:



a brush guard with a wench

spotlights on both sides

rear driver side damage

The incident happened on Monday near West Northern Avenue and East Abriendo Avenue.



Police say an officer was shot during the incident, and a teenager is in custody.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the people involved, you are asked to call Detective Medina at (719)320-6006. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)553-6867.

