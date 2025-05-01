Watch Now
Pueblo Police seeking help locating vehicle tied to shooting involving police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle that was carjacked and is tied to a shooting involving police.

Police say they are looking for a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe with Colorado license plate EFV-Y54.

According to police, the Tahoe is white with black rims and has the following:

  • a brush guard with a wench
  • spotlights on both sides
  • rear driver side damage

The incident happened on Monday near West Northern Avenue and East Abriendo Avenue.

Police say an officer was shot during the incident, and a teenager is in custody.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the people involved, you are asked to call Detective Medina at (719)320-6006. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)553-6867.

