Pueblo Police respond to murder-suicide on Wednesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were sent to a residence in the 3300 block of Alturas Drive around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was dead and a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This situation is being investigated as a murder-suicide. This marks the city's sixth homicide this year; at this time last year, there were only four.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release their identities at a later time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Start by dialing 988 to speak with someone today.

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