Pueblo Police PIT maneuver stolen car after suspect shoots at police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One man is in custody after officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were involved in a violent police pursuit overnight.

Right after 1:00 a.m. on Friday, PPD officers were responding to an unrelated call when they recognized a stolen car in the area.

The Hyundai Accent had triggered multiple Automatic License Plate Readers and was easily identified by the missing front bumper.

When officers tried to contact the car, the driver fled, reversed at high speed, lost control, and blew a tire. Despite the damage done to the car, he continued driving through residential streets.

During the attempted escape, the driver fired several gunshots at the PPD units, hitting at least one marked car and an unoccupied parked car.

Since the level of danger had escalated, police authorized a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, on the car and were able to bring it to a stop near East 4th Street and Erie Avenue.

The driver, Adonis Ortiz-Lopez, 28, was taken into custody without any further incident. His gun was also recovered by police.

According to PPD, officers noticed that Ortiz-Lopez was sweating heavily and later told police that he had ingested a small bag of narcotics.

He was transported to a local hospital to be monitored. He has four felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants, mostly related to Motor Vehicle Theft and drug charges.

After he's cleared medically, he will be booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges;



Attempted First-Degree Homicide (x2)

Motor Vehicle Theft

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief

Felony Eluding

His outstanding warrants total $91,000 in bonds.

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