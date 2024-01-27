Pueblo Police looking for wanted man who missed two separate court dates

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a man who failed to appear in court twice earlier this week.
Jordan Zeigler, who is 19-years-old has two warrants for failure to appear for a court hearing in Pueblo County, and another from Fremont County.
The warrants also include charges for larceny, carrying a concealed weapon – knife/gun, intimidation, stalking, threats and follow/contact/surveillance, emotional distress, threats/repeated communication and criminal mischief.
Zeigler also has a third warrant for robbery and aggravated motor vehicle theft. His total bond amount is $35,500.
Police say Zeigler is connected to a police chase earlier this month that started in Pueblo and ended in Cañon City. He was one of two people in what police say was a stolen vehicle.
Arrest papers state the other person in the car died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Zeigler was arrested, but was released on a misdemeanor charge.
If you know where Zeigler is, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers (719)542-7867.
