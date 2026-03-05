Pueblo Police Department looking for hit-and-run suspect after moped rider dies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A moped rider is dead, and the driver of a Kia is wanted following a hit-and-run crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The crash happened Tuesday evening. News5's coverage of the crash from that evening is below:

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Richard J. Murillo.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, which is located near Roselawn Cemetery.

According to police, the moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver left the scene, and the white Kia was later found abandoned. The car was reported stolen on March 2, 2026.

The department has provided pictures of the suspect, which you can view below:

Pueblo Police Department

He was seen leaving the white Kia, and police are working to identify the individual.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timme at (719)553-2453 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___

How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope An inspiring journey from addiction to advocacy. How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.