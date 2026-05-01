Pueblo Police investigating Thursday evening shooting at King Soopers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is recovering from being shot Thursday evening, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The shooting occurred at the Northern Avenue King Soopers around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been shared at the time of this article's publication. Police said when they arrived, they found the man, who is reported to be in stable condition on Friday.

Viewers on Facebook posted a video immediately following the incident. You can watch that video from the scene below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as Pueblo Police share more details. No arrests have been made at the time of this article's publication.

The Pueblo Police Department's non-fatal shooting team is investigating this incident.

If you witnessed this incident and have anything you would like to share with our newsroom, send us a message here.

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