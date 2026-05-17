Pueblo Police investigating homicide at gas station; no arrests made

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the city's 7th homicide this year.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station (1812 W US Highway 50) around 11:00 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other people on the scene were transported to PPD for questioning.

They say that no arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the public. All parties have been accounted for.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man who died at a later time.

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.