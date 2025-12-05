Pueblo Police Department makes arrest in Lakeshore Drive homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has made an arrest in a homicide investigation from November 9, after police found 31-year-old Santana Lucero deceased.

Police had originally responded to reports of a dead body on the 2500 block of Lakeshore Drive, and when they arrived, they found Lucero.

Lucero's death was ruled a homicide, and the Crimes Against Persons Section was called to investigate.

On December 4, police issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Santana Montoya for First-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Lucero's death.

Montoya was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center. His bond is set at $1,000,000 cash-only.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Hector Herrera at (719)601-7023. You can also contact Pueblo Crimestoppers at (719)542-STOP to remain anonymous.

