31-year-old found dead on Lakeshore Drive; Police investigating 13th homicide of 2025

PUEBLO — Police are investigating the city's 13th homicide of 2025 after a man was found dead on Sunday morning.

Dispatch got a call just after 1 a.m. of a deceased man on the 2500 block of Lakeshore Drive. The Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Investigations team responded to investigate the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but there is no information on a suspect as of Sunday night. This is an isolated incident, according to PPD, meaning there is no threat to the community.

Pueblo County Coroner Gregory Grahek identified the victim Sunday night 31-year-old Santana Lucero. Grahek says the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Police are still looking for information on this incident. If you have anything to help in the investigation, you should contact Detective Hector Herrera at 719-601-7023.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

