Pueblo Police Department looking for vehicle involved in kidnapping

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says they are looking for a vehicle involved in a non-custodial kidnapping.

According to police, the father, whose name was not released, is driving a maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Colorado license plate DHVB85.

Pueblo Police Department

Police say the father took a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, who have since been found safe.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of East 5th Street, which is located near the intersection of East 4th Street and North Joplin Avenue.

If you see the vehicle, you are asked to call dispatch at (719)553-2502.

___

____

