Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious death after woman's body found

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found Sunday.

Officers say they responded to a report of a dead person around 2:15 p.m. in the 400 block of West 10th Street, which is located south of the Pueblo School District 60 Administration Building.

Police say they found a woman dead inside the home. They say the circumstances surrounding her death appear to be suspicious.

The woman's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Romero at (719)553-3375. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___

'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal A 7-2 City Council vote against an appeal allows Flats at Sand Creek to move forward with 144 affordable units, leaving some neighbors considering relocation. 'We are done', homeowners frustrated over decision on affordable housing proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.