Pueblo Police Department investigating suspicious death after woman's body found

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found Sunday.
Officers say they responded to a report of a dead person around 2:15 p.m. in the 400 block of West 10th Street, which is located south of the Pueblo School District 60 Administration Building.
Police say they found a woman dead inside the home. They say the circumstances surrounding her death appear to be suspicious.
The woman's name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Romero at (719)553-3375. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
