Pueblo nonprofit aims to help victims of domestic violence through art

PUEBLO — After working for years in social services, Ryan Yanke decided Pueblo was in need of another option for people struggling to turn to.

"Art is therapeutic, ya know? It doesn't matter how you're doing it or what you're doing it with."

Yanke founded Artists Creating Equitable Solutions (ACES), a nonprofit offering a safe space for people struggling with any circumstance, including domestic violence, to express themselves through art.

"It's really meeting people where they are and helping them discover... Find that strength, find that bold line in a drawing, or find their voice."

After the second domestic violence homicide in Pueblo early on Monday morning, Yanke says the community needs to take part in combating the issue.

"This is a community problem that requires a community solution. It requires so much more than just one organization or two organizations.. Like, they can't own domestic violence, because there's just not enough of them."

The Pueblo County Coroner identified 23-year old Kaylie Marcum as the woman who was killed.

Pueblo Police arrested a suspect for First Degree Murder later on Sunday.

"It's devastating to see when somebody is in a relationship, when the cycle of abuse continues on. The biggest thing that we want to do is let them know that there is help out there, there are resources for them."



Captain Dustin Taylor, Pueblo Police Department

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence, here is a list of resources in Southern Colorado:



