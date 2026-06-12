Pueblo man who kidnapped woman along I-25 sentenced to 26 years in prison

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man will be behind bars for the next 26 years after entering a guilty plea for kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery.

Shane McSwane, 29, was handed down two 13-year sentences to be served consecutively for his actions in the kidnapping of Grace Doston. Doston witnessed a crash in May 2025, and McSwane, who was involved in the crash, forced his way into her vehicle and kidnapped her.

Under the sentencing agreement, McSwane will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

McSwane proceeded to spend four hours holding Dotson captive as he was driving erratically and in multiple directions along I-25.

Dotson stayed safe in the vehicle until deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office rescued her.

The vehicle was finally stopped after a successful pit maneuver.

During the suspect's sentencing, the family of Dotson spoke and stated that they all “hope that Mr. McSwane does the work to be a better man when he is released someday.”

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