Pueblo man sentenced to life in prison for shooting at Veteran's Tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting in 2024 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kala Beauvais, the 10th Judicial District Attorney, released a statement that David Martinez, 63, was handed down a life sentence, as well as another 48 years to be served consecutively to Martinez's life sentence for attempted murder, on Monday.

The sentencing dates back to a June 2024 shooting at the Veteran's Tavern along Northern Avenue. Police responded after reports of a shooting and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them in critical condition at the time.

65-year-old Elaine Masias of Pueblo would die of the wounds she sustained that evening.

Another woman was shot during the shooting, but her identity was never released to the public.

“This verdict and sentence reflect our unwavering commitment to justice. The actions of David Martinez were deliberate and devastating, and today’s outcome ensures accountability. I want to thank the Pueblo Police Department and the detectives whose tireless work made this verdict possible. Their dedication, along with the efforts of our prosecution team, brought justice for the victims and safety for our community,” said 10th Judicial District Attorney Kala Beauvais.

