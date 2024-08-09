Man arrested in connection to June homicide at Veteran's Tavern in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide at Veteran's Tavern, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for David Frank Martinez for first-degree murder. Police say the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) provided leads to investigators, eventually leading to Martinez being identified as a suspect.

According to police, Martinez was arrested without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

Background Information

A woman is dead and another person is injured following a shooting, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 28 at Veteran's Tavern, which is located on East Northern Avenue.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as 65-year-old Elaine J. Masias of Pueblo. The name and condition of the person who was injured have not been released at this time.

According to police, this is the 14th homicide of 2024 in Pueblo.

