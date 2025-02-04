Pueblo man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography

DENVER — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver.

The FBI says they partnered with the Pueblo Police Department on the investigation. They say 36-year-old Keith Conrad was indicted by a federal grand jury in June, 2023.

According to the FBI, Conrad pleaded guilty on October 22, 2024. Other counts against Conrad were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The FBI says Conrad was sentenced on January 29.

