Pueblo man found guilty of murder in the first degree for shooting at Veterans Tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Following a two-week-long jury trial, a man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting in 2024.

Kala Beauvais, the 10th Judicial District Attorney, released a statement that the jury had found David Martinez guilty on both counts. Under Colorado Law, murder in the first-degree carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Martinez has a sentencing date scheduled for December 29, 2025.

The sentencing dates back to a June 2024 shooting at the Veterans Tavern along Northern Avenue.

David Martinez shot and killed 65-year-old Elaine Masias of Pueblo.

Another woman was shot during the shooting, but her identity was never released to the public.

___

____

