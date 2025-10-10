Pueblo man found guilty of murder in the first degree for shooting at Veterans Tavern

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Following a two-week-long jury trial, a man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for a shooting in 2024.
Kala Beauvais, the 10th Judicial District Attorney, released a statement that the jury had found David Martinez guilty on both counts. Under Colorado Law, murder in the first-degree carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Martinez has a sentencing date scheduled for December 29, 2025.
The sentencing dates back to a June 2024 shooting at the Veterans Tavern along Northern Avenue.
David Martinez shot and killed 65-year-old Elaine Masias of Pueblo.
Another woman was shot during the shooting, but her identity was never released to the public.
___
Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI
The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.