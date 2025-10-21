Pueblo man found guilty in connection to shooting of 10-year-old girl

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A man was found guilty of shooting a 10-year-old girl, according to the Pueblo County District Attorney's (DA) Office.

The DA's Office says Michael Santistevan was found guilty on two counts of the following:



first-degree assault

four counts of first-degree attempted assault

The incident happened on July 7, 2024 at the Casa del Sol apartment complex, which is located near the intersection of Constitution Road and Troy Avenue.

While investigating, the Pueblo Police Department says they learned a 10-year-old girl, her sister and her dad were looking for a stolen bicycle when the shooting happened.

Police say while driving, the dad saw what he believed was the 10-year-old's bike outside of Santisteven's apartment. He realized it wasn't hers and drove away, at which time Santisteven fired several shots at the vehicle, shooting the 10-year-old girl.

Due to her age, the girl's name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

The DA's Office says a separate trial found Santistevan guilty on all counts as a habitual offender. He will be sentenced on December 22.

