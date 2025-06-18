Pueblo man facing misdemeanor charges after being arrested at No Kings Protest

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man is facing misdemeanor charges after police arrested him at the No Kings Protest Saturday.

The Pueblo Police Department says Beau Burnett faces charges of third degree assault and disruption of a lawful assembly.

Police say the 48-year-old was arguing with a protesters and hit someone in the face. He's one of two people arrested from that protest.

Burnett will be in court next week.

___

Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours Skies will begin to turn stormy and unsettled as early as the lunch hour. That's when we expect the first round of storms to develop along the Front Range. For the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, our main window for severe weather will come between 1-6 pm. Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.