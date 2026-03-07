Pueblo man facing eight-year sentence following child exploitation investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo man is facing an eight-year sentence following a child exploitation investigation, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office.

The DA's Office says 21-year-old Phoenix Moncivais-Likes was sentenced Friday on the following charges:



sexual exploitation of a child

attempted child sexual assault on a child while in a position of trust

On August 29, Moncivais-Likes pleaded guilty to both charges. The case involved two victims under the age of 18 who are related to Moncivias-Likes, according to the DA's Office. Due to the victims' ages, their names will not be released.

In May, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law," or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.



Watch News5's coverage on Riley's Law below:

According to the DA's Office, a trial would require a victim to testify in front of their abuser. They say with input from a representative of one of the victims in this case, a plea agreement was offered to Moncivias-Likes.

The DA's Office says Moncivais-Likes was given the maximum eight-year sentence followed by three years of mandatory parole. They also say Moncivias-Likes will have to register as a sex offender.

___

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.