Pueblo man facing charges following shooting involving police near Salida

SALIDA — A Pueblo man is facing charges following a police involved shooting near Salida, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Garfield area, which is located west of Salida. According to the sheriff's office, they were sent to the area for a domestic violence call.

When deputies arrived, they say the woman who called had left and was at a neighbor's home, but the man, later identified as 54-year-old Richard Chad Borrego, who is from Pueblo, barricaded himself inside the home.

Deputies at the scene requested assistance from the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team, which is made up of the following agencies:



Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Salida Police Department

Buena Vista Police Department

The tactical team at the scene deployed tear gas into the home. At that time, Borrego allegedly fired a gun at law enforcement. Three deputies with the sheriff's office and an officer with the Salida Police Department returned fire, and Borrego was hit in the right arm.

Borrego remained inside the home until more tear gas was deployed in the house around 8 p.m. Borrego was then taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where the sheriff's office says he is expected to survive. Borrego is being held under guard with no bond at the hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The four members of the tactical team that returned fire have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the sheriff's office.

Borrego is facing the following charges:



two counts of attempted first-degree murder of peace officer

two counts of assault in first-degree

18 counts of menacing

prohibited use of a weapon

third degree assault

menacing

