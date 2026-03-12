Pueblo man arrested Tuesday, found in possession of meth and fentanyl pills

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man has been arrested after he was found in possession of meth and fentanyl pills, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of North Erie Avenue and East 6th Street, which is located on the east side of Pueblo.

The department says they received a report from a Technician at the Real Time Crime Center that a man, later identified as 51-year-old Michael Salas, was pushing a motorcycle under suspicious circumstances.



When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted Salas and learned he had an active warrant. They say he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search, police say Salas had a bag containing fentanyl pills. They also say he had a backpack underneath his jacket with a large bag of meth inside.

According to police, field tests confirmed about 90 grams of meth and nine grams of fentanyl were seized.

Salas, who police say is a multi-convicted felon, was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center on the following charges:



possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute

possession of controlled substance

three failure to appear municipal warrants (potentially dangerous animal - animal at large, vaccinations, repeat failure to appear)



