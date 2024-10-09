Pueblo man arrested for attempted second degree murder after assault incident

PUEBLO WEST — A man was arrested Sunday morning on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East Clarion Drive, which is located near the intersection of East Spaulding Avenue and South Purcell Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said they found a 35-year-old woman who had injuries from an assault. The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

The sheriff's office says the woman told deputies she woke up to a man, later identified as 33-year-old Jordan Cartmell, assaulting her. The woman also said she knew Cartmell.

According to the sherif's office, the woman was able to break away from Cartmell and tried to run away when he hit her in the face. She was later able to run to a neighbor's house for help.

The sheriff's office says she was taken to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

Deputies say they found Cartmell in the house with a self-inflicted wound. The sheriff's office says Cartmell was taken into custody and taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, Cartmell was later booked in the Pueblo County Jail on the following charges:



attempted second-degree murder

second-degree assault

domestic violence

The sheriff's office says he is being held on a $175,000 bond.

