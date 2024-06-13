Pueblo County three-year-old dies in abuse case, suspects facing more charges

PUEBLO COUNTY — A three-year-old boy died Wednesday at a Colorado Springs hospital as a result of injuries, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the incident is being investigated as child abuse. The child's mother, 38-year-old Samantha Kimberly, and her friend, 39-year-old Brittany Farmer, have been arrested for child abuse.

Kimberley was arrested on Saturday, and the sheriff's office says she is in the Pueblo County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Farmer was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says both Kimberly and Farmer will face additional charges since the boy has died. Those charges have not been announced at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in Pueblo West Saturday evening on reports of an unresponsive child. They say the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and he was later flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The sheriff's office says a 14-year-old boy who was also in the home showed signs of abuse. They say he was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been placed in the Department of Human Services.

“I am deeply saddened and quite frankly, angry with the horrific details of this tragic situation,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This is one of the worst abuse cases I have seen in my 24 years in law enforcement. No child should have to be subjected to this kind of torture and abuse.”

The sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075 into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

The mother turning tragedy into action

Following the murder of Riley Whitelaw, her mother, Courtenay Whitelaw testified to have laws changed after Riley was identified in the arrest warrant.

