Pueblo County Sheriff's Office warns the community about Facebook 'scam'

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be aware of a 'scam' on Facebook. The post says the user is selling items because their parent is in assisted living and they need money.

Deputies say if you come across a post like this, do not give your personal information which includes the following:



social security number

email address

bank information

They also say red flags include the following:

sellers who ask for a down payment or deposit on the items

sellers who only accept wire transfers

refuse to meet in person

If you think you've been 'scammed' Pueblo County sheriff's deputies say to contact your bank.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.