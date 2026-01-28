Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying shoplifting suspects

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying two individuals involved in a shoplifting incident at the Safeway in Pueblo West.

A man and woman were seen leaving the store with unpaid merchandise (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AnVatAea8a — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) January 26, 2026

The sheriff's office says a man and a woman were recently seen leaving the Safeway in Pueblo West with unpaid merchandise.

According to the sheriff's office, the two got into a black Cadillac sedan with no license plates.

If you recognize the man or woman or have any information related to the investigation, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 2314. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

