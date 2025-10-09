Pueblo County Sheriff's Office notifies public of Sexually Violent Predator

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) living in Pueblo West.

According to the sheriff's office, 75-year-old Guillermo Gomez is now living at 1033 North Purcell Boulevard, which is located near North Platteville Boulevard.

The sheriff's office says Gomez was convicted of sex assault of a child under age 15, leading to him being deemed an SVP.

Gomez is described as a Hispanic man who is 5'5" and weighs 145 pounds. The sheriff's office says he has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says this notification is in accordance with state law, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to notify the public of a sex offender living within their jurisdiction.

For more information regarding the community notification process for SVPs, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's website.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___

Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI The Teller County Sheriff's son has been charged with driving under the influence, possessing a weapon while under the influence and more. It stems from an incident back in August in Teller County. Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.