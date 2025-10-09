Pueblo County Sheriff's Office notifies public of Sexually Violent Predator

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) living in Pueblo West.
According to the sheriff's office, 75-year-old Guillermo Gomez is now living at 1033 North Purcell Boulevard, which is located near North Platteville Boulevard.
The sheriff's office says Gomez was convicted of sex assault of a child under age 15, leading to him being deemed an SVP.
Gomez is described as a Hispanic man who is 5'5" and weighs 145 pounds. The sheriff's office says he has brown/gray hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office says this notification is in accordance with state law, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to notify the public of a sex offender living within their jurisdiction.
For more information regarding the community notification process for SVPs, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's website.
