Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help IDing man connected to auto theft case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man connected to an auto theft case.

We are seeking help identifying this man in connection with an auto theft.

If you know who he is, please give us a call, we'd like to talk to him. Call us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #30882 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/KQCxpF5BZb — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 6, 2025

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

