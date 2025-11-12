Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help IDing man connected to auto theft case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man connected to an auto theft case.

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

