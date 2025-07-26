Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying woman connected to theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman connected to a theft at the Walmart in Pueblo West.

DO I LOOK FAMILIAR?We need assistance in identifying this woman in connection with a theft at Walmart in Pueblo West. If you know who she is, give us a call at (719) 583-6250 and reference #19671 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/g9mRlJD6jV — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) July 25, 2025

The Walmart is located off on North McCulloch Boulevard.

If you know who the woman is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

