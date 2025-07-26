Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying woman connected to theft

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman connected to a theft at the Walmart in Pueblo West.

The Walmart is located off on North McCulloch Boulevard.

If you know who the woman is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

