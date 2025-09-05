Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspect connected to theft

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman connected to recent thefts at Runyon Field.

If you know who she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 20229. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

