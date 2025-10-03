Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying shoplifting suspects

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman involved in a shoplifting incident.

We are seeking the public's help to identify this man and woman involved in a shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West. If you know either of them, call us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #27081 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/RtyEJKBgvs — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 1, 2025

It happened at the Walmart in Pueblo West.

If you know who either of them are, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 27081. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

