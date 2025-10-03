Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying shoplifting suspects

Posted

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man and a woman involved in a shoplifting incident.

It happened at the Walmart in Pueblo West.

If you know who either of them are, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 27081. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

