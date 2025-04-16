Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying man connected to theft

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a theft.
According to the sheriff's office, the alleged theft happened at the Dollar General in Blende.
If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250, reference #7590. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
___
Pueblo City Council postpones vote on 'sit-lie' ordinance
On Monday night, Pueblo City Council was supposed to vote on a no sit or lie ordinance that would make it illegal to sit or lie down on a sidewalk in some areas of Pueblo, including in the downtown business area. That vote has been pushed to the next city council meeting on April 28.
____
