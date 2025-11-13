Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying alleged shoplifter

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

We're hoping someone knows the identity of this woman, wanted in connection with the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart. If you know her, contact us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #31163 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/1LyZ7Q93nM — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 13, 2025

If you know who she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 31163.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___

Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan Pueblo School District 60 is proposing a major restructuring plan that would merge several elementary schools. Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.