Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying alleged shoplifter

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

If you know who she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 31163.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

