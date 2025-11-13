Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying alleged shoplifter

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.
We're hoping someone knows the identity of this woman, wanted in connection with the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Walmart. If you know her, contact us at (719) 583-6250 and reference #31163 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/1LyZ7Q93nM
— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) November 13, 2025
If you know who she is, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number 31163.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.
___
Merging Schools: Pueblo School District 60 proposes a new plan
Pueblo School District 60 is proposing a major restructuring plan that would merge several elementary schools.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.