Pueblo County Sheriff's Office looking for truck tied to possible fraud case

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a truck that is possibly tied to a fraud case.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you have seen the truck, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number #8709. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)542-7867.

