Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office looking for truck tied to possible fraud case

Fraud Truck
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Fraud Truck
Posted

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a truck that is possibly tied to a fraud case.

Fraud Truck

If you have seen the truck, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250, reference number #8709. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)542-7867.

___



Colorado Springs students react to Trump's involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it will begin collections on defaulted loans starting May 5. We spoke to local students about their feelings on the call.

Local students react to involuntary collection of defaulted student loans

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community