Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying criminal mischief suspects

COLORADO CITY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in a criminal mischief incident at a car wash in Colorado City.

The name of the car wash was not released, however, the sheriff's office says the incident happened on March 2. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects were in a white car with an unknown license plate.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you know them or have seen the vehicle, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.