Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asks for help after vehicle was broken into

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on two males who allegedly broke into a vehicle last weekend.

The two are pictured below:

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The incident happened Saturday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

If you know them or have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

