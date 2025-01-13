Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating truck, allegedly stole mobile toilet trailer

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a truck allegedly stole a mobile toilet trailer from the KOA Campground.

Do you know whose truck this is?

Recognize the red, Ford 250 flatbed (license plate unk), we’d like to talk to you. Truck was seen taking mobile toilet trailer from KOA Campground, 4131 N. I-25 early Friday (1/10). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VLcTSNPy79 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) January 13, 2025

The campground is located off I-25 near the Purcell Boulevard exit.

The sheriff's office is looking for a red, Ford 250 flatbed. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you know who owns the truck, or if you have seen it or the trailer, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

