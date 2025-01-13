Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating truck, allegedly stole mobile toilet trailer

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a truck allegedly stole a mobile toilet trailer from the KOA Campground.

The campground is located off I-25 near the Purcell Boulevard exit.

The sheriff's office is looking for a red, Ford 250 flatbed. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Trailer

If you know who owns the truck, or if you have seen it or the trailer, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)583-6250. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

